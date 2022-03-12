Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $60.75 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,908 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 204,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in AT&T by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 184,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 37,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 311,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

