Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $54,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $69,661,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

