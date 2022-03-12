Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

