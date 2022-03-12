Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 531,938 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $58,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of MU stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

