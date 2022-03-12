Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

