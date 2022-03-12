Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $50,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $498.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

