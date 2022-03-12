Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.