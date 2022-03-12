Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

