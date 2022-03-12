Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ED. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

