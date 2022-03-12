Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,070 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,367.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

