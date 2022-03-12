Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,239 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $152.96 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

