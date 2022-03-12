Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,893 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

