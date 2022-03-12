Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,211 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Copart worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

