Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,211 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Copart worth $34,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12.
CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.