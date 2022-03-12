Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,098 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

