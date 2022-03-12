Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,331 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

