Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,604 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

