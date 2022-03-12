Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,384 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.93 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

