Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,420 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $44,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,311.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,462.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,501.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,057.53 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

