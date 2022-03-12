Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,539 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE AXP opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

