Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 55,412 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $180.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.86. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.93 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

