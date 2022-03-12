Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,772 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $38,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

