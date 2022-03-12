Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.55 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

