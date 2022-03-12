Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,794 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $33,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,765,331. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

