Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,864 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $167.06 and a one year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.