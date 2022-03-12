Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $59,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock valued at $72,970,279. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $293.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

