Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,661 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

