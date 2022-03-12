Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $987,979.14 and approximately $64,775.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.74 or 0.06590926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.50 or 0.99753159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041650 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

