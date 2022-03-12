Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RGT stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $365,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

