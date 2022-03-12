RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will report sales of $268.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.20 million and the lowest is $244.30 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.13 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RPC by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

