RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

