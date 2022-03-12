Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report sales of $564.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Sabre reported sales of $327.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

