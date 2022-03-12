SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $256,785.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003825 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $256,785.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,717,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,557 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

