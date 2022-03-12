SAFE2 (SAFE2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.16 or 0.06610392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.29 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041633 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

