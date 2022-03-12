SafeBlast (BLAST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $236,076.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $236,076.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,042.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00745131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00201136 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

