SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1,569.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,097.51 or 0.99963884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00251919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00137938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00263607 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

