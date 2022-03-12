Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.70

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 40.18 ($0.53). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 23,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £56.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

