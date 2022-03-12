SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

SAIL stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

