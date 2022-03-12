SakeToken Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $17,666.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105459 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

