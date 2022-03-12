Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Sappi has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

