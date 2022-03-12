Sarcophagus (SARCO) Market Cap Reaches $6.53 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.00 or 0.06597874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 0.99850170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041663 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

