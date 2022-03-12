Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,921 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.56 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

