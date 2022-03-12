Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 2,026 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

