Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 32,812 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 136,716.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.