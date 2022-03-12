Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 211.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.