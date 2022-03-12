Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.03.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

