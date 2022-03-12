Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 16,333 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 181,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

