Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 7,587 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2,758.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT opened at $206.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

