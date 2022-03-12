Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 715.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $266.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.84%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

