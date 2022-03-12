Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 69,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

