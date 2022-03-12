Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,027 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.87 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

